First Thursday Witches Night
Do you enjoy the First Thursday Gallery Walk? While strolling downtown, visit Healing Hands for their Witches Night Market. The event includes art, gift items and witchy must-haves. Enjoy live music by The Dewdroppers, food by Diablas Kitchen, entertainment by 13 Bats Sideshow and over a dozen booths of goodies to take home and continue your spooky evening. Psychics and card readers will be present and offer their services for a small fee throughout the night.www.idahofallsmagazine.com
