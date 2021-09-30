CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing bouts fixed at 2016 Olympics, investigation finds

By The Associated Press
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUSANNE, Switzerland — Boxing bouts for medals at the 2016 Olympics were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges, an investigation reported on Thursday. Investigator Richard McLaren was appointed by the International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, and found AIBA officials selected referees and judges to ensure that bouts could be manipulated in Olympic qualifying and at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Good, bad, worse: Manny Pacquiao made right decision, Olympic scandal

Manny Pacquiao’s decision to retire early last week is both good and bad. The announcement was good because it’s time for the 42-year-old to step away. He looked solid in his unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August but he can no longer fight to the standards he established for himself. And he will not have taken a beating on his way out the door, which has been the fate of so many other great fighters.
Boxing-Usyk says heavyweight title can't compare with Olympic gold

LONDON (Reuters) - New heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk said his stunning victory over Anthony Joshua in London on Saturday gave him less satisfaction than winning Olympic gold in the same city in 2012. Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk gave a boxing masterclass in front of 67,000 fans at the...
AIBA says Rio 2016 boxing bouts manipulated, confirms sporting integrity reforms

Lausanne [Switzerland], September 30 (ANI): The International Boxing Association (AIBA) on Thursday revealed the findings of an independent investigation which has "identified a system for manipulating the results of bouts at the Rio 2016 boxing tournament". Professor Richard McLaren was appointed by AIBA as part of the recognition by the...
Richard McLaren leading probe into 2016 Olympics Boxing corruption

The Olympic Games and Aiba are again under fire as Richard McLaren is doing an investigation into the boxing portion of the 2016 Games in Rio. McLaren has identified “seven to ten” bouts that were suspicious with judging. McLaren led the investigation into the Russian doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
