Robert Pattinson Talks How ‘Strange’ It Feels to Be Batman, Teases Surprises for DC FanDome

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. The extended rollout for Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been dotted with visual teases and carefully worded anticipatory phrases from those involved, all of which is again about to come to a head at next month’s DC FanDome event. But first, star Robert Pattinson—the latest actor to don the cape and ears—is adding a bit more fuel to the hype fire.

Cinema Blend

Sounds Like The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Has Some Killer Scenes With Zoë Kravitz

The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for a decade, but there are a few heroes that continue to stand out as fan favorites. That’s certainly the case with Batman, and we’ll be getting a new big screen version of the character in Matt Reeves’ aptly titled movie The Batman. And it sounds like Robert Pattinson has some killer scenes with Zoë Kravitz in the mysterious project.
MOVIES
