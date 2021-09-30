IBM Elects Al Zollar to Its Board of Directors

The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors has elected Al Zollar to the board, effective October 25, 2021. Al Zollar, 67, a former director of Red Hat, brings deep technical knowledge and experience to the IBM board. Since 2014, he has applied his expertise as a technology investor working with cloud-based technology providers, leading providers of enterprise security solutions and other technology and software-as-a-service companies. This followed a 34-year career where he held various leadership positions in IBM’s software and systems groups. He is also a member of the board of directors of Nasdaq, Bank of New York Mellon and Public Service Enterprise Group.