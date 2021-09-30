WPP and Snap Inc. Launch Augmented Reality Partnership

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced today during its annual BUILD Summit, the next Global Startup Challenge for early stage companies innovating in the Data Cloud. Following the success of the first Startup Challenge from Snowflake, which saw hundreds of registrations from more than 50 countries, the next Global Startup Challenge offers the three competition finalists the opportunity to be considered for an investment (total of up to one million dollars across the three finalists), as well as marketing exposure at a global scale.

