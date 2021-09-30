CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WPP and Snap Inc. Launch Augmented Reality Partnership

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPP and Snap Inc., the camera company behind Snapchat, today announced a global partnership (“The AR Lab”) to help brands build and deliver immersive experiences for consumers using Augmented Reality (“AR”). With a particular focus on e-commerce, the partnership combines Snap’s leading AR technology with WPP’s integrated capabilities across creative, media, commerce and technology, allowing WPP clients to better connect with their customers on the Snapchat platform and drive meaningful business results through AR.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Mondelēz, Publicis and D-ID join forces to forge new era of interactive, tech-driven marketing

Disrupters kick off ad campaign that transforms viewer experience. Mondelēz International, the multinational advertising agency Publicis, and Digitas Vietnam have partnered with visionary Artificial Intelligence startup D-ID to transform food marketing into an interactive, user-driven experience. Marketing Technology News: Women Small Business Owners Say They’re Happier Than Ever Being Their...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Leading Digital Publishers, Valnet and Digital Trends Media Group, Partner to Provide Targeted Audiences, Reach, and Data to Advertisers

The strategic partnership between companies works to amplify existing resources and mutually benefit clients and consumers alike. Digital Trends Media Group and Valnet Inc. (Valnet) announced a strategic partnership, combining DTMG’s extensive direct sales and creative capabilities with the extensive, brand-safe, reach of Valnet’s highly engaged audience. Through this partnership, brands and agency partners can now expand their presence to over 200 million unique monthly readers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Phunware Holds Fireside Chat with Grasso Global Capital CEO Steve Grasso

Phunware, Inc., a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with Steve Grasso, an advisor to the Company, on Thursday, October 7th at 1:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Grasso to discuss Phunware’s outlook for 2021 leading into Q4, and provide further details on general business updates.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Astound Commerce Launches Value Exchange Index Dashboard

New Data Tracker Provides Groundbreaking Insight Into Commerce Touchpoints. Digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce launched its Value Exchange Index dashboard (VEI) today. The offering marks a new era in the measurement of brand performance across digital commerce touchpoints, with the always-on dashboard auditing real-time data from over 50 major brands. VEI reveals brand experience capabilities across digital commerce touchpoints via web and mobile channels, and across a range of retail verticals including apparel, beauty/personal care, home/garden, footwear and gifting. The data assesses specific metrics, allowing Astound to apply a Value Exchange Index score to brands.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpp#Global Marketing#Wpp And Snap Inc#Augmented Reality#Snap#Agency Ar#Ar Lab Strategy Guide#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview
martechseries.com

Comscore Signs Exclusive Agreement with Imaginuity for Local TV Measurement

Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with integrated marketing agency Imaginuity for local television measurement. Under the terms of the agreement, Imaginuity will be exclusively utilizing Comscore’s local market television insights in markets across the U.S. to provide the greatest ROI for their client partners.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Articulate Appoints Lucy Suros as Chief Executive Officer

Founder Adam Schwartz takes on role of Executive Chairman. Suros has been with company for a decade, most recently as president. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of creator platforms for online workplace training, announced the appointment of Lucy Suros as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Suros previously served as the president of Articulate, having joined the company’s management team more than a decade ago in 2011. Articulate founder and former CEO Adam Schwartz is taking on the role of executive chairman and will continue to drive the company’s product road map.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HubSpot Welcomes Stephanie Cuthbertson as New Chief Product Officer

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced that Stephanie Cuthbertson will be joining the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer, effective October 4th, 2021. Cuthbertson joins HubSpot from Google where she spent eight years leading product management, design, and UX in Google Ads and Android. As HubSpot’s Chief Product Officer, Cuthbertson will lead the product management, product design, and UX research organizations in close partnership with the engineering team to build the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Harte Hanks Submits Listing Application to Uplist to Nasdaq Global Market®

Harte Hanks, Inc., an industry leader in data-driven, omnichannel marketing, announced that it filed a comprehensive listing application package with the Nasdaq Global Market®. Marketing Technology News: Worldwide Direct Mail Advertising Industry to 2030 – Featuring Harte Hanks, InfoUSA and Cactus…. Based on the listing qualifications and discussions with listing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Digital Brands Have New Compliance Challenges – The Right Tools Can Help

In today’s digital world, new compliance demands for brand and regulatory requirements present a huge hurdle for marketing and creative teams to overcome. Here’s how teams can address these challenges with the proper tools. Every marketer has been there; a client (internal or external) just moved up the deadline for...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

IDology Wins Finovate Award for Best Identity Management Solution

Company recognized for delivering identity verification solutions that drive innovation forward. IDology, a GBG Company, announced it has been recognized as the industry’s best identity management solution by Finovate. This award is the latest in several industry accolades garnered by the company and demonstrates its leading approach to approving more legitimate customers without friction and detecting and deterring fraud for long-term revenue growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse

Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse shares a few thoughts on the importance of gathering customer feedback in a more insightful and interactive way;. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Mike, tell us more about OnePulse and how it’s evolved over the years?. We are a unique opinion platform that turns...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

CivicScience Unveils New Ad Platform Name and Branding

The New Company, Rulo, to Provide Privacy-First Audience Solutions for the Open Web. Today, consumer intelligence company CivicScience formally announced the founding of Rulo, a new media and advertising company aimed at revolutionizing digital marketing in a privacy-centric future. The venture is backed by strategic investors including Jeff Wilke, former CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, Thomas Tull, founder of Legendary Entertainment, and Tod Johnson of The NPD Group. The announcement follows $15 million in seed funding raised for the new venture this summer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TVision and Gemius Bring Cross-Platform Measurement of TV, PC and Mobile Video to the Ad Industry

First-of-its-Kind Single-Source, Cross-Platform Measurement of TV and Digital Video Will Solve Frequency and Wear-Out Challenges. TVision, the TV measurement company, and Gemius, an international research and technology company providing media measurement for digital and traditional marketing, today announced a new partnership that delivers first-of-its kind, single-source, transparent measurement of video ads across TV, mobile and digital.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Redbox Partners With Comcast’s FreeWheel to Bring Advertising Technology to Its Free Streaming Platform

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it will partner with FreeWheel, a Comcast Company that provides global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, to integrate programmatic technology across Redbox’s free streaming platforms. Through this technology, advertisers will be able to easily access and buy Redbox inventory – both nationally and locally— and target specific audiences.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tinuiti CEO Zach Morrison Named to Ad Age’s 2021 40 Under 40 List

From Employee #2 to CEO of the largest independent performance marketing agency, Morrison led the firm’s explosive growth while maintaining its award-winning ‘people-first’ culture. Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, announced that Tinuiti CEO Zach Morrison has been named...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Reticle Integrates with IRIS.TV

Reticle, the leading Emotional AI for digital advertising, announced today its integration with IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform. Marketers will now be able to use Reticle’s emotional data signals to contextually target relevant, brand-safe inventory across thousands of IRIS-enabled™ premium publishers on connected TV and video worldwide. Marketing Technology...
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Snowflake Announces Global Startup Challenge with up to One Million Dollar Investment

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced today during its annual BUILD Summit, the next Global Startup Challenge for early stage companies innovating in the Data Cloud. Following the success of the first Startup Challenge from Snowflake, which saw hundreds of registrations from more than 50 countries, the next Global Startup Challenge offers the three competition finalists the opportunity to be considered for an investment (total of up to one million dollars across the three finalists), as well as marketing exposure at a global scale.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Moz, Uberflip, Terminus, Salesforce and more!

AI will continue to play an integral part in defining the future of marketing, sales and other crucial business functions, innovative marketing leaders will lean on newer marketing channels like SMS to nurture opt-ins and build stronger marketing bonds, catch this latest weekly martech highlight where we bring you snippets of the most exciting marketing technology news, insights through Q&A stories and thought-leadership contributions from industry practitioners:
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Verizon Business and CareAR Leverage 5G to Transform Service Delivery and CX

CareAR SXM™ Platform to drive next-gen AI/AR-powered service delivery and customer experiences. Today, Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers. Combining Verizon’s 4G, 5G networks, and near real-time compute technology with CareAR’s augmented reality and AI-based platform, technicians can remotely and proactively resolve service issues faster, smarter and more safely, leading to a more efficient customer experience.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy