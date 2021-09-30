CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xandr Introduces the Premium Video Catalog

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, announced the launch of its Premium Video Catalog, providing access to over 1,400 always-on, one-to-one video and connected TV deals from top media owners and distributors across devices, content categories, formats, and app types, and over 2,500 off-the-shelf audience deals spanning demographic, viewership behaviors, and household attributes. Conceptualized by Xandr’s Marketplace Development team, the Premium Video Catalog helps media buyers effortlessly plan and execute online video and CTV campaigns while unlocking new targeting and reporting features across North America.

