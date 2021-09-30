Paul A. Vosteen, 78, of Johnstown, NY passed into “the light” on September 27, after many months of sickness, to be with his beloved daughter, Jennifer. He was born in Albany, NY on December 26, 1942, and from the time he was a young man he was always working. Over the years he drove Charter Coach to areas all over our country. Paul was a semi-truck owner/operator and drove for other companies as well. He was a Police Officer in Johnstown, NY and was later promoted to Sergeant. After he retired, he worked for various banks as an Asset Recovery Person. He later became a part-time school bus driver.