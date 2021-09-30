CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US Health Officials Renew Plea for Pregnant Women to Get COVID Vaccine

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again urging pregnant women in the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The advisory issued Wednesday also includes women who are trying to get pregnant or have recently been pregnant. The agency warns the virus poses a severe risk during pregnancy of serious illness and death, as well as increased risk of premature birth, stillborn infants or other complications.

northdenvernews.com

Comments / 2

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WTOL 11

'I don't want any pregnant women to die' | Ohio health leaders urge expectant mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as new data shows the risks of contracting the virus while pregnant. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a health advisory last week for pregnant women after 22 died from COVID-19 in August — the most during any month of the pandemic. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a news conference Monday in an effort to bump up vaccination numbers among women who are pregnant or thinking about having a child.
OHIO STATE
UNR NevadaNews

If vaccinated people can get COVID, why should I get vaccinated?

In our last article we discussed breakthrough infections, which occur when someone who has been vaccinated gets COVID-19. Breakthrough infections lead a lot of people to ask the question, why should I get vaccinated if I can still get COVID-19? The answer is because if you’re vaccinated you will not...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Beijing Olympics#Cdc#Merck#Ioc
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
finchannel.com

How many people have died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine?

Last month we published our first statistics on the number of fully vaccinated people who had subsequently died from COVID-19. They showed the risk of death involving COVID-19 was consistently lower for people who had received two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccination. However, there has also been some inaccurate speculation about the number of people who have died as a result of an adverse reaction to one of the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
Daily Voice

Mosquitoes Carrying Serious Illness Found In CT

Mosquitos in Connecticut have tested positive for a rare, but potentially dangerous illness that could impact the brain, the state Department of Health announced.Mosquitos trapped the Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown in New London County trapped late last month tested positive for eastern equine e…
CONNECTICUT STATE
North Denver News

North Denver News

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Newspaper of record for North Denver

 https://northdenvernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy