CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roxboro, NC

Mary Bell Plenty Cokley

personcountylife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeaven called one of his beloved, to her eternal home. Mary Bell Plenty Cokley was born on Oct. 15, 1925 to the late Addie M. Hester and Joseph A. Plenty. Mary’s childhood was spent in Roxboro, where she attended Person County public schools. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from Winston Salem Teachers College (WSSU). She began her teaching career at Person County Training School, then moved on to South Elementary and Earl Bradsher School. Mary had a passion for teaching and loved all of her students, without fail. One evening while drinking a Pepsi - sitting in a rocking chair at her Johnson Street home, she met her husband of 42 years, Walter A. Cokley. A daughter was added to this union on March 18, 1956.

www.personcountylife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
City
Durham, NC
County
Person County, NC
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Bell
Person
Phyllis Newman
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy