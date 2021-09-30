Heaven called one of his beloved, to her eternal home. Mary Bell Plenty Cokley was born on Oct. 15, 1925 to the late Addie M. Hester and Joseph A. Plenty. Mary’s childhood was spent in Roxboro, where she attended Person County public schools. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from Winston Salem Teachers College (WSSU). She began her teaching career at Person County Training School, then moved on to South Elementary and Earl Bradsher School. Mary had a passion for teaching and loved all of her students, without fail. One evening while drinking a Pepsi - sitting in a rocking chair at her Johnson Street home, she met her husband of 42 years, Walter A. Cokley. A daughter was added to this union on March 18, 1956.