Playable art coming to Jake Rusher Park; community invited to virtually meet the artist
Recent improvements to Jake Rusher Park in south Asheville will be complete with the installation of playable art in the late spring of 2022. Becky Borlan, a Baltimore-based artist, has been selected by a review committee to design a playable art piece, which will be placed in the park near the play structures. Becky’s artistic style uses color and light to remind us that play is essential to our growth and well-being. Find examples of her public art projects on her website at beckyborlan.com.mountainx.com
