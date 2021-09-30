Lakers News: Anthony Davis Feeling Healthy After Successful Offseason Workout Program
So that was the main focus this summer, basically just starting from scratch and building my body back up to where I'm comfortable again and I feel like I got to that point. Davis added that having enough time to actually prepare this offseason allowed him to get back to his normal workout routine. No, I think last summer or last mini-summer, I didn't have that much time to get back on track from the bubbles going into the next season.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0