Lakers News: Anthony Davis Feeling Healthy After Successful Offseason Workout Program

Almost since entering the league, Anthony Davis and his nominal position on his teams has been the subject of scrutiny. It has been clear throughout the past nine years that both Davis and his teams are much more effective when the big man is slotted as a center rather than his preferred power forward spot. While he has shown the willingness to play center, particularly in important playoff moments, his minutes break downs suggest a reluctance to do so full time, whether as a failsafe against injuries or simply shying away from the more grueling contact down low.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO