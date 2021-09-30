Lakers newsletter: Lakers are doing the right thing despite what Ted Cruz says

A day later at the Lakers facility for media day, I was relieved to hear that the team was nearing 100% full vaccination — happy that the players and their families would have the best protection for their health (and mine) available. And, selfishly, I was happy because 100% vaccination meant that I could maybe take a break about writing about it. The protocols for vaccinated players were as close to "normal" as things could be in 2021, save for some mask-wearing on the bench during games.