Man charged with assaulting woman at Pitbull concert
A man has been accused of attacking a woman at a Pitbull concert in New Hampshire as she was trying to break up a fight over a drink. The woman, 22-year-old Madysen Audet, of Keene, said she was struck at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 29. She was with friends attending the concert. The man was charged with second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. Doctors said Audet suffered paralysis from the waist down.www.wcax.com
