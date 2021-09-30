Man charged with assaulting woman at Pitbull concert

A man is back behind bars on felony assault charges after police say he assaulted people, including a child, and two officers at Windsor Lake last month. Police arrived on-scene on August 2, to find a man pinned to the ground near a bridge by Windsor Lake Trail. Officers say Jason Buschmenn then started fighting with them as they tried to handcuff him. Court records, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, show he grabbed an officer’s groin and tried to bite it. A second officer was kicked. Buschmenn faces 11 charges, including two counts of assault on peace officers, child abuse, harassment, and obstruction. He was already out on bond on a felony assault charge. For the full story visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO