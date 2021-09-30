A body was found on Miami Shores golf course Thursday morning. It didn’t slow play
A man’s body was found Thursday morning between train tracks and the 12th tee box of the Miami Shores County Club golf course. A Miami Shores police advisory said the man was a cyclist who had been hit by a train just south of the 10700 block of Griffing Boulevard, which is next to the north end of the course. While investigation by Miami Shores and Miami-Dade police continue into the afternoon, no roads are closed.www.miamiherald.com
Comments / 2