Defense attorneys in the Joseph Elledge murder trial are asking to delay their client’s jury trial. Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of his wife, Mengi Ji. His jury trial is scheduled to start November 1. But, earlier this month, his attorney filed a motion for a continuance. The defense claims they have received numerous documents to review, including lab and medical reports that will require them to find and depose experts in those field. Elledge’s lawyer says they need more time to prepare.

LAW ・ 13 DAYS AGO