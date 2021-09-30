CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Donauschwaben Oktoberfest offers authentic food, drinks and entertainment

By WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - What better time to celebrate Oktoberfest than in October? Hansi Weissman and nick Krummen talks about the food, drink and entertainment at the festival from Oct. 1 - 3.

The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

