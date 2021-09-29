CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces That He’s ‘Cancer Free’

By Chad Childers
 8 days ago
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, who has kept fans updated through his recent cancer battle and treatment, has revealed via his Instagram that he's now "cancer free." In a message posted by Hoppus Wednesday (Sept. 29), the musician wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
96krock.com

Courtney Love Thinks Kurt Cobain Would Be Alive if Nirvana Wasn’t First Grunge Band to Blow Up

Courtney Love shared some very interesting thoughts about her late husband Kurt Cobain in relation to the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Love said that if “In Bloom” was the lead single from the album and not “Smells Like Teen Spirit,”, Nirvana wouldn’t have blown up like they did and Cobain would still be alive today.
MUSIC
