For months now, the state Department of Education has reported very little to the public about billions of federal dollars that were supposed to go to COVID-related programs for public schools. Wednesday, lawmakers finally found out at least something about the stockpile — they saw some allocations for federal dollars sent to school districts during […]

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO