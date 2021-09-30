CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodrich, MI

GHS Merit Scholar recognized

By David Fleet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodrich- Mike Baszler, high school principal announced that Senior Ashley Brown has received a letter of commendation for her scores on the. Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). This test is a national recognized assessment that all juniors in Goodrich participate each fall. This assessment is not only a qualifier for the prestigious scholarship, it is also a relative indicator of their performance on the Scholastic Aptitude Test.

