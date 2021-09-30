What Time Will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Be on HBO Max? How to Watch the ‘Sopranos’ Prequel

Tony Soprano is back and younger than ever in The Many Saints of Newark, the new prequel film to The Sopranos from the Emmy-winning creator David Chase. Though the late, great James Gandolfini, who died in 2013, was unable to return for the film, his son Michael Gandolfini is stepping into the shoes of one of the most beloved TV characters of all time. The film is co-written by Sopranos creator David Chase and former Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner, and directed by frequent Sopranos director Alan Taylor. The story is set in Newark, New Jersey in the 60s and 70s, where young Anthony Soprano was growing up as a teenager.