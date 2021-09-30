Inn at the Isle of Capri Lake Charles being demolished

This is Home Fest 2021 – Free Festival in Lake Charles. Free Downtown street festival in Lake Charles featuring music, food, art, and other vendors October 16, 2021. Lake Charles, LA – This is Home Festival 2021 will take place Saturday, October 16, 2021, from noon until 9:30 pm. Events for This is Home Festival 2021 will happen on Ryan Street between Iris and Kirby in front of Historic 1911 City Hall in Lake Charles, LA. Organizers said that the mission of This is Home Festival 2021 is to celebrate the spirit and resilience of the Southwest Louisiana Community. The festival will promote our rich culture by presenting the area’s finest musicians and artists in a family-friendly outdoor setting. Food trucks and other vendors will be at the festival, and international touring and recording artist Marc Broussard will be the music headliner.
