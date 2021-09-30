CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Inn at the Isle of Capri Lake Charles being demolished

By Marcello Cuadra
KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From a close shot, you see bricks and pieces of metal hanging. To many, it might just look like an emptied building, but slowly start to zoom out, and you’ll quickly realize that’s not just any random building. “I think the Inn hotel was originally...

www.kplctv.com

KPLC TV

City gives update on Lake Charles fire station hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When it rains outside, it rains inside the Central Lake Charles Fire Station. “We did some work around it, some temporary stuff, until they could go back and do the permanent work, but if you catch a hard enough rain, it’s probably not going to hold up the way we want it to hold up,” said City Administrator John Cardone.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Hero - Kent LeDoux

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cattle ranching has been a part of Southwest Louisiana’s rich history for over a century. Dating back to the 1860s, the Gray Ranch in Ged, just south of Vinton has been a long time producer of cattle. “Most people would be shocked to know how...
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

Jimmy Thomas had plans to open his new Brightway Insurance Agency in Lake Charles last year, but Hurricane Laura changed all that. Like so many in the area, Thomas’ home and office space sustained damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. That didn’t stop him from opening his Brightway Insurance Agency, though.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Open by End of Year?

I know construction crews are good at what they do, but I just don't see how they are going to be able to pull this one, off. In April, we wrote about the new location of the Lake Charles Hobby Lobby being moved to West Prien Lake Road next to the Lazy Boy store. The idea behind this move was to get it in a more central part of town and have it be the gateway into a new shopping area that is being developed.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles offers rental, mortgage assistance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced additional mortgage and rental assistance funding. “From coronavirus and obviously the natural disasters we’ve been through, a lot of people are in need of assistance,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. The City is teaming up with Catholic...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

This is Home Fest 2021 – Free Festival in Lake Charles

This is Home Fest 2021 – Free Festival in Lake Charles. Free Downtown street festival in Lake Charles featuring music, food, art, and other vendors October 16, 2021. Lake Charles, LA – This is Home Festival 2021 will take place Saturday, October 16, 2021, from noon until 9:30 pm. Events for This is Home Festival 2021 will happen on Ryan Street between Iris and Kirby in front of Historic 1911 City Hall in Lake Charles, LA. Organizers said that the mission of This is Home Festival 2021 is to celebrate the spirit and resilience of the Southwest Louisiana Community. The festival will promote our rich culture by presenting the area’s finest musicians and artists in a family-friendly outdoor setting. Food trucks and other vendors will be at the festival, and international touring and recording artist Marc Broussard will be the music headliner.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration

Registration for KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree begins October 4th. This year, families and the elderly will register online at https://saangeltree.org/. Registration is open to anyone in need in Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Beauregard and Allen Parishes. If you are unable to apply online, please call Lt. Roslyn Morrison at 337-936-4463.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

US 171 Lane Closures in Lake Charles October 5

Lake Charles, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that US 171 northbound and southbound over Calcasieu River (MP 3.5) will have alternating lane closures on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. The lane closures are necessary for cleaning the bridge deck. Work...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

The Lost Hollows Lake Charles Is Back and Scarier Than Ever!

Every Friday and Saturday in October just got a bit more spook-tacular as the Lake Charles famed haunted trail, The Lost Hollows, announces its return. There had been rumors that it may not come back after having to shut down for COVID-19 and then two hurricanes. Recently quite a few people have asked me if it was ever going to return. Now, we can say it's back!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Championship set for debut in March of 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of waiting, the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour is coming to Lake Charles and the Golden Nugget in March of 2022. The Lake Charles Championship is one of 26 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 schedule that spans four countries and 18 states.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Region 5 job fair to be held in Lake Charles on October 19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Job Center’s Region 5 Job Fair will be held in Lake Charles on October 19, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The police jury said job seekers and employers are invited to take part in the job fair, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, in the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall, 900 Lakeshore Drive.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

