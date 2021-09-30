CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooms ready? Witches Night Out returns

By Shelby Stewart
 5 days ago

Witches Night Out is back on, after taking the year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Time to dust off those brooms, Witches Night Out is back. A ladies Night out style event of frolic and fun throughout downtown Ortonville. From 3-8 p.m., Oct. 9, the fall event...

uticaphoenix.net

Harvestfest, benefit festival, returning to Broome County

Harvestfest is coming back to Otsiningo Park in Broome County this Sunday. It began back in 2019, but took last year off because of the pandemic. The event includes food vendors and a beer tent, and organizers say they are happy to bring the fun back. “We’re super excited. We...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Woodlands Online& LLC

Ladies Night Out

Did you know we have Ladies Night Out EVERY Thursday Night?. Grab your gal pals and join us every Thursday night for a special Ladies Night Out menu including drinks and appetizer specials. Click on the link above to make a reservation and we'lll see you this Thursday!
FOOD & DRINKS
orangeobserver.com

National Night Out returns to Town of Windermere

The annual event will celebrate law enforcement and first responders with an assortment of food trucks. National Night Out is back this Friday, Sept. 24. National Night Out is an annual event that celebrates law enforcement and first responders with an assortment of food trucks. The event will feature booths...
WINDERMERE, FL
Star News Online

Brunswick: Get ready for the return of concerts, movies

• Oct. 2 - "Raya and The Last Dragon" • Oct. 16 - "Hocus Pocus" Participants can bring their lawn chairs, chairs, blankets, and coolers. Smoking, e-cigs, or use of other tobacco products is not permitted on town property. For more information, visit townofleland.com/parks-recreation-cultural-resources.
LELAND, NC
idahofallsmagazine.com

First Thursday Witches Night

Do you enjoy the First Thursday Gallery Walk? While strolling downtown, visit Healing Hands for their Witches Night Market. The event includes art, gift items and witchy must-haves. Enjoy live music by The Dewdroppers, food by Diablas Kitchen, entertainment by 13 Bats Sideshow and over a dozen booths of goodies to take home and continue your spooky evening. Psychics and card readers will be present and offer their services for a small fee throughout the night.
LIFESTYLE
Hanford Sentinel

Witches Night Out comes back to Hanford

Witches Night Out, Hanford's scarily popular celebration of Halloween — and downtown's local businesses — is set to return after skipping a year due to the COVID pandemic. Set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, the event returns with a new twist. “This year, we’re doing something a little bit...
HANFORD, CA
MetroWest Daily News

Franklin ready to celebrate as Harvest Festival returns

FRANKLIN — For nearly 20 years, Franklin has shown that it knows how to do fall. And this year, it is showing that is also knows how to get back up and running after a fall — one created by the pandemic. On Saturday, the popular Franklin Harvest Festival is...
FRANKLIN, MA
WVNT-TV

Fright Nights WV ready to welcome Halloween enthusiasts

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The month of October is almost here which means haunted houses in the area are ready to welcome people for a scare. The Resort at Glade Springs is in the Halloween spirit. Fright Nights kicks off Friday, October 1, 2021. If you’re brave enough and ready for a scare, there are some new attractions to look forward to.
LIFESTYLE
southbmore.com

Harbor Harvest Fall Festival Returns on October 24th

Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival Returns With. Pumpkins, Pony Rides and A Petting Zoo on October 24. Fall is in the air, and there’s no better way to celebrate than at Waterfront Partnership’s 14th Annual Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival! With the Inner Harbor as a backdrop, families can run through a pumpkin patch filled with rows and rows of pumpkins to choose from, pet zoo animals including horses and goats, get lost in a hay maze, listen to live music by Milkshake Trio and Mr. Jon & Friends, watch in awe at the strolling stilt walkers from Baltimore Hoop Love and for a small fee, ride a pony or trackless train. The festival will take place adjacent to the newly built phase one of Rash Field Park, which is scheduled to open in early November.
BALTIMORE, MD
doorcountydailynews.com

Egg Harbor readies for the return of Pumpkin Patch Festival

The Pumpkin Patch Festival is back this year after a one-year hiatus, and it will feature some of the favorite past activities next weekend. Village of Egg Harbor Administrator Megan Sawyer says the community is excited to have the fun-filled weekend return for locals and tourists alike. The Pumpkin Patch...
EGG HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Witches Night Out this Friday in downtown Shawano

(WFRV) – Get your best Witch or Warlock costume and explore downtown Shawano for a fun day out. Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique with details on Witches Night Out, Friday, October 8 in downtown Shawano. For details, head to shawanodowntown.com. October 8, 2021 – All-day event. ABOUT...
SHAWANO, WI
WBOY 12 News

Fall festival returns to the Trans-Alleghany Lunatic Asylum

WESTON, W.Va. — Spooky season began with the turning of the calendar to October, and Lewis County’s spookiest venue got in the spirit on Saturday. After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Trans-Alleghany Lunatic Asylum welcomed back its Fall Festival. “This kicks off my fall season. So, fall festival to me starts the […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Fun Festival Returns This Weekend After 2020 Hiatus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was the perfect weather day to kick off the 55th Fells Point Fun Festival Saturday. The event started in the late 1960s to save the neighborhood from potential highway construction. Neighbors were successful, and now, tens of thousands of people come out for the festival each year to enjoy the food, the drinks, the live music and to support the neighborhood businesses. The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.    
BALTIMORE, MD
Reading Eagle

Witches make brooms at Boyertown Area Historical Society workshop

With Halloween is just around the corner, the Boyertown Area Historical Society recently hosted a broom making workshop for those witches in need of a new broom, or for those who wanted a witch’s broom to add to their Halloween decorations. John Warren and his wife Natalie of Country Brooms...
BOYERTOWN, PA
morristowngreen.com

Ready for Halloween? Tricks, treats and pumpkins are returning to Morristown

Halloween is poised for a comeback in Morristown. The annual pumpkin illumination returns on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, after a year of hiding from a truly scary monster, COVID-19. And trick-or-treating is planned at town hall and downtown on Friday, Oct. 29. Let’s start with the 11th annual pumpkin illumination.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
enidbuzz.com

Three Dog Night Returning To Enid

ENID, OK - Legendary band, THREE DOG NIGHT, now in its 5th decade, is coming to Stride Bank Center on Friday, November 19th at 7:00 pm. To purchase tickets, go to StrideBankCenter.com or come to our office located on the second floor of Stride Bank Center. Tickets range from $39.00 to $89.00 and they will be going on sale this Friday, October 1st.
ENID, OK

