Brooms ready? Witches Night Out returns

Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival Returns With. Pumpkins, Pony Rides and A Petting Zoo on October 24. Fall is in the air, and there’s no better way to celebrate than at Waterfront Partnership’s 14th Annual Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival! With the Inner Harbor as a backdrop, families can run through a pumpkin patch filled with rows and rows of pumpkins to choose from, pet zoo animals including horses and goats, get lost in a hay maze, listen to live music by Milkshake Trio and Mr. Jon & Friends, watch in awe at the strolling stilt walkers from Baltimore Hoop Love and for a small fee, ride a pony or trackless train. The festival will take place adjacent to the newly built phase one of Rash Field Park, which is scheduled to open in early November.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO