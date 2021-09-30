CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chess Corner: Out of the shadows

By Eric Morrow
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinth Century Chinese alchemist discovered gunpowder while, ironically, trying to discover the elixir to eternal life. You could say they discovered a fast track to eternal life. Either way, with this hint in mind, please try to find black’s winning move. White is looking to trade queens. However, the black’s...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

