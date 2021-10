Playtech plc (LSE: PTEC) has published its financial results for the first six months of 2021, reporting a solid jump in the revenue from its B2B streams and adjusted profits. According to the official numbers, the total revenue of the company in the period came in at €457.4 million. Out of that, B2B revenue brought in €267.2 million, which is 16 percent higher than the previous year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO