CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson Try to Out-Crazy Each Other

By Peter Debruge
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight out of the gate, “Venom” may have been one of the all-time worst-reviewed Marvel movies — the film has an abominable 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but that didn’t stop audiences from flocking to see a bug-eyed Tom Hardy embody the character in the corny 2018 standalone, which racked up an astonishing $864 million plus worldwide. No surprise then, that parent studio Sony (whose grip on the Marvel cash cow has been limited to Spider-Man and his spinoffs) rushed to greenlight a follow-up that would pit Venom against his most recognizable non-Spidey nemesis back in early 2019.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Could Reportedly Jump Ship to the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Hemsworth has been synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe much like his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and while his future in the franchise was in doubt for quite some time, Avengers: Endgame pretty much sealed the deal with Thor and we'll get to see the God of Thunder in upcoming projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder and potentially, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
Collider

Woody Harrelson on ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and What Happened To His Beautiful, Flawless Wig from the First Film

With director Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Woody Harrelson about making the sequel. During the fun conversation, Harrelson talked about how he got ready to play Cletus Kasady and if he looked at anything to help create his voice and mannerisms, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Venom 2, how he and Tom Hardy lobbied Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, to have Serkis direct the sequel, how he gets ready to film a very emotional scene, and more. In addition, I jokingly asked if he burned the wig he wore in the first film so he wouldn’t have to wear it again in the sequel.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
imdb.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Tom Hardy’s Sweaty, Cookie Monster Gargle Slop Franchise Is Still A Ridiculous Mess [Review]

Heralded by some advanced irony enthusiasts who normally scorn superhero movies as a batshit gonzo delight, Sony’s original “Venom” film starring Tom Hardy was actually quite bad. Dreadful, really, a near disaster, despite its unfathomable $856 million worldwide gross. Though, to be fair, one can understand where the squeals of pleasantly surprised amusement came from: formulaic superhero films are rarely this silly, wild and absurdist. Those inane qualities, on their face, however, are not necessarily inherently good.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Tom Hardy Requests Fans Not To Spoil ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Tom Hardy requested fans not to share spoilers for his new film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will reunite audiences with Eddie Brock, AKA Venom following his first standalone film that released in 2018. Although the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, the film made $856.1 million at the global box office. Even with the not-so-stellar critical reception, both critics and audiences praised Tom Hardy and his commitment to the role.
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Affleck Says He Had ‘Fun’ Playing Batman in ‘The Flash’ After ‘Justice League’ Was ‘Difficult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming DC Comics film “The Flash” put the fun back into Batman for Ben Affleck, after the actor endured Joss Whedon’s 2017 film “Justice League.” Affleck will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Andy Muschietti-directed “The Flash,” starring Ezra Miller in the title role. “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult,” Affleck told me Sunday at a tastemaker screening of his upcoming George Clooney-directed coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar.” “This was really lovely. Really fun.” He also said, “I had a great time,” before cracking, “I’m probably under some gag order...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Tom Hardy Argues With Himself In Venom: Let There Be Carnage Promo

Director Andy Serkis and star Tom Hardy have variously described Venom: Let There Be Carnage as a love story, a buddy movie and an odd couple comedy, albeit with the notable caveat that one of them is a mild-mannered reporter and the other is an intergalactic parasite with a rampant desire to eat people’s heads.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Carnage#Rotten Tomatoes#Marvel
TechRadar

Tom Hardy defends first Venom movie ahead of Let There Be Carnage release

Actor Tom Hardy has responded to criticism of the first Venom movie ahead of the release of its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, on October 15. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Hardy said of 2018’s Venom: “Obviously, it didn’t meet… it didn’t carry any water with critics [...] they literally panned us. But the audiences turned out in droves, which was what was so lovely about it.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Grosses $90 Million, the Best Opening Since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Finally, we have the movie that saved cinema and it’s… “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”? No single film can possibly restore the box office to pre-pandemic levels, but the Sony title opened to $90 million in North America — in short, exactly what history tells us to expect from the Marvel character sequel. Pre-opening estimates of $40 million-$60 million didn’t hint at this result. Instead, Andy Serkis’ film, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as a reporter with superpowers gained from aliens, became the biggest first weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. And with $130 million,...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' review: Let there be silence, please

It's unclear whether "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is meant to be taken seriously, or how it's meant to be taken at all. This cartoonishly bad sequel to 2018's "Venom" takes comic book movies back to the late 1990s, when they were completely dismissible and not the engine that singularly drives Hollywood. It's short, cheap looking and maybe made for 8-year-olds. It's only fun if your idea of fun is being screamed at by a demon voice while staring at a mishmash of special effects for an hour and some change.
MOVIES
IBTimes

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Teaser Trailer Shows Tom Hardy In Rave Party

Tom Hardy, who plays the title role in the "Venom" sequel, is shown at a rave party in the new teaser trailer, which was released Sept. 26. The official Twitter account of the movie dropped the teaser trailer and wrote in the caption, "The universe needs Venom. Get tickets now and see #Venom: Let There Be Carnage exclusively in movie theaters THURSDAY."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Y105

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: A Not-So-Marvelous Sequel

In my review of the first Venom, I wrote “The only thing stopping this movie from becoming an immediate cult classic is that it takes nearly an hour for Tom Hardy to go full Venom. If they’d trimmed 15 minutes out of this thing, cut right to the chase, and just piled on the Hardy, Venom would be unmissable ... [Hardy and Venom] is the movie I desperately wished I was watching more of. (Despite the fact that I cannot recommend Venom and even hated parts of it, I would absolutely watch the sequel teased in one of the worst post-credits scenes I have ever witnessed.)”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Fun and Madness:” How Tom Hardy Shaped ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

More than a decade ago, there was a crisis on the set of Bronson, the crime drama starring a then-unknown Tom Hardy. An actor had dropped out at the last minute, leaving Hardy without a scene partner for a now-signature moment in the 2008 film. The Bronson team scrambled to find a solution, and settled on a hail mary of an idea: what if Hardy just played both roles at the same time? “He got those pages five to ten minutes before he shot that scene, and it’s all one take,” recalls Kelly Marcel, who worked as a script editor on Bronson....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Praise the Tom Hardy Sequel

With just days to go before Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters, the first reactions to the sequel have begun to appear online from critics and film fans across the country. Like the movie itself, many of the reactions have their tongue planted firmly in their cheek, noting exactly what kind of tonally off-beat movie Sony has delivered once again. ComicBook.com's own Chris Killian wrote the following about the film: "Venom: Let There Be Carnage is stupid but also a lot of fun....It almost feels like a Rated R superhero movie circa 2003 that's been edited for TV." Check out more reactions below!
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES
IGN

Venom 2: Carnage Explained - Who Is Woody Harrelson's Character?

Venom 2, a.k.a. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, finally arrives this week! But for the non-comics fans out there, some may be asking... who exactly is the very red, very scary symbiote bad guy in this movie?. It all started with Spider-Man's black alien costume in the comics, which betrayed...
MOVIES
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy