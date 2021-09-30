‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson Try to Out-Crazy Each Other

With director Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Woody Harrelson about making the sequel. During the fun conversation, Harrelson talked about how he got ready to play Cletus Kasady and if he looked at anything to help create his voice and mannerisms, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Venom 2, how he and Tom Hardy lobbied Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, to have Serkis direct the sequel, how he gets ready to film a very emotional scene, and more. In addition, I jokingly asked if he burned the wig he wore in the first film so he wouldn’t have to wear it again in the sequel.

