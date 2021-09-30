‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Tom Hardy’s Sweaty, Cookie Monster Gargle Slop Franchise Is Still A Ridiculous Mess [Review]

Tom Hardy is the star of the Venom franchise, playing both Eddie Brock and the voice of the alien symbiote that has attached itself to Eddie’s body. It’s a symbiotic relationship (pun intended), and one that can be developed via CGI when the visual effects team is bringing the character to the screen. But how does Hardy do it on the day? How does he figure out the right way to act opposite Venom, especially in a sequel like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which elevates the alien to a co-lead character? Is there a cut off time from when Venom’s lines can be recorded, so that they stay the same in the movie?

