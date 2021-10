I recently had a great time doing a remote broadcast from the Doylestown Fire Company No. 1 firehouse as part of my radio station’s salute to first responders in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. One of the added benefits of that was interviewing Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub in person. We talked about 9/11 and first responders and eventually talked about the public’s attitude toward the police in places like Bucks County. He felt that support for the police in Bucks County is at a very high level and the "Defund the Police" movement has diminished greatly.

