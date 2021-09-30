CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Futures Surge On Hopes For A “Continuing Resolution”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news is that with the threat of a “debt default” and “shutdown” removed, stocks look to rally sharply this morning. Lawmakers appear to have a way to prevent the U.S. government from shutting down at 12:01 a.m. ET. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate will vote by midday on a bill to fund the government until Dec. 3. The U.S. House of Representatives will follow and—hopefully before the deadline—the measure will be sent to President Joseph Biden for his signature.

