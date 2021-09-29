McCarthy secures local priorities in NDAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement applauding the House passage of H.R. 4350, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). “Without a doubt, our military is the greatest force for good the world has ever seen. Providing the authorities and resources our troops need to defend our nation and defeat our adversaries is the greatest responsibility we have here in Congress. We accomplish that responsibility with this NDAA. The FY22 NDAA ensures that our men and women in uniform have the funding they need to be ready for any conflict or battle our nation may face. “I thank my colleague Chairman Adam Smith for working with us to produce this bipartisan bill and I’m glad to see it’s passage with overwhelming bipartisan support.”

