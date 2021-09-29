CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McCarthy secures local priorities in NDAA

By News release
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 9 days ago

Last week, Congressman Kevin McCarthy released the following statement after the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):. “Today, Congress passed a bipartisan NDAA bill that will arm our warfighters with what they need to protect our country and defeat our adversaries. “Republicans were able to secure critical provisions...

www.ridgecrestca.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Congressmen Work to Remove ‘Red Flag’ Provision from NDAA

A group of 161 congressmen recently urged members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to remove a ‘red flag’ provision of the House National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that they claim violates U.S. servicemember’s Second Amendment rights. 4th District Representative Dan Newhouse, who was part of that group...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
sierrawave.net

House-passed NDAA contains wins for High Desert Military Bases

WASHINGTON – The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday night, forwarding key initiatives led by U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte (R-Hesperia) for military instillations in California’s 8th District. The bill includes $45 million requested by Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms to construct the long-awaited wastewater treatment plant that will serve both the base and the Twentynine Palms community. It also includes $52 million for a simulation center at Fort Irwin National Training Center and $9.12 million for a solar energy storage system at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
CONGRESS & COURTS
weisradio.com

Rogers Applauds House Passage of FY22 NDAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement applauding the House passage of H.R. 4350, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). “Without a doubt, our military is the greatest force for good the world has ever seen. Providing the authorities and resources our troops need to defend our nation and defeat our adversaries is the greatest responsibility we have here in Congress. We accomplish that responsibility with this NDAA. The FY22 NDAA ensures that our men and women in uniform have the funding they need to be ready for any conflict or battle our nation may face. “I thank my colleague Chairman Adam Smith for working with us to produce this bipartisan bill and I’m glad to see it’s passage with overwhelming bipartisan support.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#National Defense#Mojave Air And Space Port#Edwards Air Force Base#Ndaa#Republicans#Covid#Nord Stream 2#State And Country Secured
bizmagsb.com

Defense Legislation with Louisiana priorities secured by Congressman Johnson passes through House

WASHINGTON — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today voted in support of the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote. The legislation funds major priorities for our country’s national defense and for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, which is home...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KREX

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would devastate the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose party has been […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
weisradio.com

Senate votes to raise debt limit after 11 Republicans join Democrats to break filibuster

(WASHINGTON) — After weeks of brinkmanship, the Senate voted Thursday night to raise the debt limit by $480 billion until Dec. 3. The procedural move to break the GOP filibuster, which required 60 votes, was the first hurdle cleared, with a final count of 61-38. At least 10 Republicans needed to side with all Democrats to clear the hurdle to move forward to a final vote; 11 ultimately voted to advance the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Western News

Local lawmakers join push to review election security

Citing concerns raised by constituents about election security, Lincoln County’s three state legislators joined Republican colleagues in calling for the creation of a special committee to dig into Montana’s election history and voting laws. Along with 81 other legislators, Sen. Mike Cuffe (R-Eureka), Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby) and Rep. Neil...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
wlds.com

183rd Wing Base Project Included in U.S. House-Passed NDAA

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood and 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis announced today that the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives with a project request they made jointly for $10,200,000 for the 183rd Wing of the Illinois National Guard based in Springfield. On...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy