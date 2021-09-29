Litha Ann Mattis, age 88, formerly of Ridgecrest passed away September 24, 2021 in Sunnyvale, CA. She attended primary school in Brown and attended Bakersfield High School, Burroughs High School, and then ultimately graduated as the Class of 1950 Valedictorian at Lone Pine High School. After attending a couple of years at Teaching College, Litha started work on China Lake as a secretary where she met the love of her life, Joseph Frank Mattis. Joseph and Litha were married 1955 until Joseph’s passing in 2010. After returning to Ridgecrest in 1963, she was an active member in the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert, and after growing up in Sand Canyon, a participant in the Sand Canyon Environmental Educational Program (SEEP).