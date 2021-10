Choosing to implement any tools and services for monitoring the workplace in this age of hybrid work is not a simple yes or no answer. To inform the decision, let’s look at whether hybrid and remote workplaces really have seen a productivity hit, examine if there’s any reason beyond surveillance to use productivity-monitoring tools, then get into the best practices for boosting productivity before sinking time and money into tools for monitoring the workplace and the people in it.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO