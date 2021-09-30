CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets: Who will be their biggest rival next season?

By Zane Harris
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets are shaping up to be one of if not the best teams in the entire NBA next season. They currently sit atop of the league with the best odds to bring home the NBA championship. As a result of this, they have a massive target on their...

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
Summary and highlights of Los Angeles Lakers 97-123 Brooklyn Nets

Here at VAVEL we can follow the first game of the NBA preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nets. Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets?. The match will be played at 15:30 ET. and can be seen on ESPN. However, a good option...
Brooklyn Nets: Predicting final record, playoff outcome in 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets gave the NBA a taste of the dominance that was at their fingertips last season after trading for James Harden, but they just didn’t get enough time to play together as a healthy unit. Between Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, too much time was missed as a collective to truly flex on the league in the way they hoped.
Brooklyn Nets Sign Devontae Cacok

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Devontae Cacok. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released. Cacok (6’7”, 240) joins the Nets after spending the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 21 games (one start), he recorded averages of 2.1 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per contest. Cacok was also a member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship team. In addition to his NBA experience, the 24-year-old appeared in 33 games (two starts) with the Lakers’ NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, during the 2019-20 campaign, posting averages of 19.3 points on 66.0 percent shooting from the floor, 11.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.9 minutes per game, earning All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors. Cacok went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending four years (2015-19) at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he garnered Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and was named All-CAA First Team as a junior and senior.
Kyrie Irving’s Importance to the Brooklyn Nets Title Hopes

The Brooklyn Nets have assembled one of the best-constructed rosters in NBA history. Kevin Durant and James Harden are arguably two of the best offensive players in the league, but for some reason, Kyrie Irving is overlooked in this group. Irving’s Amazing 2020-2021 Season. In the 2020-2021 season, Irving joined...
The Brooklyn Nets are first in the NBA’s power rankings

Although the season has yet to start,there is still a lot to look forward to, especially if you are the Brooklyn Nets. On the NBA’s power rankings, the Nets are ranked first on the list. Brooklyn were already favorites to win it all before their offseason started getting busy, but now Nets GM Sean Marks wants to force the issue. Here are some key moves that he has made so far.
Brooklyn Nets: Still questions after Marks-Nash presser

Even after a Tuesday afternoon presser with Sean Marks and Steve Nash, there are unknowns as the Brooklyn Nets approach training camp. Sean Marks and Steve Nash have mastered the art of speaking to the media without revealing much. The Brooklyn Nets brain trust held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, but we didn’t learn a ton of new information in that session.
Brooklyn Nets and Webull agree ‘US$30m’ jersey patch deal

Multi-year deal includes WNBA’s New York Liberty. Jersey branding also covers G League’s Long Island Nets and the Nets Gaming Crew 2K League team. Partnership is Webull’s first in professional sports. The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Brooklyn Nets have named online trading platform Webull as their new jersey patch partner.
The Brooklyn Nets Potential Starting Lineup: NBA Championship Is The Only Option

In the history of the NBA, Kevin Durant has found a way to make his way into some spectacular starting lineups. In the beginning, Durant paired with Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Then, he won two championships alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. As we enter the 2021 season, Durant has found a way to position his name into the talk of one of the best starting lineups in the league, if not in the history of the NBA.
Watch David Letterman Troll Kevin Durant at Nets Media Day in Brooklyn

A former late-night talk show host who worked in Manhattan for decades took his act across the river to ask Kevin Durant questions at Nets media day in Brooklyn on Monday. For reasons unknown, David Letterman chose to liven up Durant’s season-opening press conference for the Brooklyn Nets by asking him, among other things, why people call him KD, what percentage he planned on giving this season and whether Durant giggles when he plays the New Orleans Pelicans.
Brooklyn Nets Training Camp: Roster Breakdown

The Brooklyn Nets are headed across the country to training camp in San Diego with a group that includes seven players returning from Brooklyn’s playoff roster — Bruce Brown, Nicolas Claxton, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, James Harden, Joe Harris, and Kyrie Irving — and one sort-of returning player in LaMarcus Aldridge, who joined the Nets in midseason and then retired after just five games due to an irregular heartbeat. After receiving medical clearance to play over the summer, Aldridge is back.
James Harden Wants To Stay With Brooklyn Nets for the Rest of His NBA Career

When James Harden first made headlines regarding his trade to the Brooklyn Nets from the Houston Rockets, the move sparked a lot of chatter within the league. Together with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the three are expected to be the trio to watch in the upcoming season. It appears...
