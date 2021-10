It was announced this past Friday that Aaron Miri has joined Jacksonville, Florida-based Baptist Health as its new chief digital and information officer. That's a newly created position – one that Baptist Health officials will enable Miri to chart a new IT future for the health system, "with an emphasis on digital strategy, innovation, cybersecurity, and integration of technology across the enterprise," according to a news release.

