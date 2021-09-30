Nonprofit Buzz:Pregnancy Resource Center offers confidential services

The Pregnancy Resource Center was founded in 1987 to offer mothers options for unplanned pregnancies and assist with the adoption process. The Center’s mission is to be a place where women can know people care about them and their babies and help them make informed decisions about their pregnancy. The Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 3301 W. Broadway in Muskogee and is open Monday and Thursday from 1-4 pm. Clients are seen by appointment as well as on a walk-in basis, and all services are 100% confidential.