CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About Ellen Pompeo And Denzel Washington's Tense Relationship

By F.T.
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Grey's Anatomy" has had its fair share of behind-the-scenes drama. Just recently, former cast member Isaiah Washington revealed that he almost played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on the show — but he ultimately didn't land the role because of Ellen Pompeo. "I didn't audition for Burke, I auditioned for McDreamy," Washington explained in an excerpt from the book "How to Save a Life" by Entertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ellen Pompeo’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 3 Little Ones

In addition to a successful career as an actress, Ellen Pompeo is the proud mother of three children. Find out more about her adorable brood, here. Ellen Pompeo, 51, is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, most known for her role on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The ABC star is also mother to three children whom she shares with husband Chris Ivery, 54, a record producer and sometimes writer. Ellen met Chris in 2003, before she rose to stardom on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2007 after quietly dating for three years. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May and son Eli Christopher.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Yardbarker

Ellen Pompeo jokes about the end of 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I've been trying to get away for years'

Grey's Anatomy is premiering its 18th season on Sept. 30, and Ellen Pompeo isn't looking much further ahead than that. The titular Grey's star talked briefly with Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, where she was of course asked about the future of prime-time television's longest-running medical drama in history.
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Ellen Pompeo reunites with Patrick Dempsey on her podcast as she recalls fighting with Grey's Anatomy guest director Denzel Washington

"After you left, I was like, 'Eh, why do I have to stay here?'" Pompeo admitted to Dempsey on her new Tell Me podcast, according to E.T. "'Everyone's gone. I gotta go now. Sandra's gone, Patrick's gone, I gotta go, too.'" But the promise of working with the two-time Oscar winner was something she couldn't pass up. "He came probably three weeks prior so he could get caught up, because Denzel doesn't watch much TV, he'd probably never seen the show," she noted. "He did the show because his wife is a big fan... I think he saw it as a good exercise to just come in and direct something quick." But it wasn't smooth sailing. "Superstars are superstars for a reason," said Pompeo. "There's just an energy and a vibration that they give off that makes them super charismatic. Patrick has it, Obama has it, anyone that I've ever met that's, like, crazy charismatic has it. And Denzel has it in spades, for sure... But, Denzel's a movie star, right? He doesn't know sh*t about directing TV." Pompeo and Dempsey also recalled the "horrible" musical episode of Grey's Anatomy. ALSO: Isaiah Washington says Pompeo was "uncomfortable" with him as a Grey's love interest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Washington
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Krista Vernoff
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Ben Carson
Person
Chris Ivery
theplaylist.net

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Details When Denzel Washington “Went Nuts” On Her While Directing An Episode

Over the course of his long career, Denzel Washington has directed five separate projects. Four of them are films, such as “Antwone Fisher,” “The Great Debaters,” “Fences,” and “A Journal For Jordan,” but the other project is something many people don’t realize he did—an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” And it appears that Washington’s time on the ABC drama series wasn’t as smooth sailing as you might expect, as he had a pretty big blowout with lead actress, Ellen Pompeo.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘This Is My Show’: Ellen Pompeo Says She Fought Denzel on ‘Grey’s’ Set

Ellen Pompeo says she once yelled at Denzel Washington, “Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show” on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. Although Pompeo is the titular star of the show, Washington was a guest director during the show’s 12th season, helming the 2016 episode “The Sound of Silence.” Pompeo recalled on her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo that she had ad-libbed a line: “I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’ I was like, ‘Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?’” Pompeo went on to say she had the “utmost respect for [Washington] as an actor and director” and that the two enjoyed a good working relationship outside the exchange over the ad lib.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Weekly#Afro#Abc#The New York Post#Grey S Anatomy Fandom
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington poised to join an elite Oscar group with 9th acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would also be the first Black man to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Wendy Williams Could Reportedly End up Replaced by 'Masked Singer' Star

Wendy Williams has been dealing with ongoing medical issues and has postponed the return of The Wendy Williams Show several times to accommodate her recovery from COVID-19, and there is some discussion that Nick Cannon's new syndicated talk show, Nick Cannon, could take her timeslot. "The executives have been talking," a source told Page Six. "They are keeping a close eye on [Williams'] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales shares sweet selfie with husband to celebrate 'new beginnings'

After news broke on Friday that Natalie Morales would be leaving NBC News after 22 years, the 49-year-old television journalist took to social media to celebrate. In a sweet selfie with her husband of 23 years Joe Rhodes, Morales can be seen smiling bright while cheers'ing a Corona on the beach. The couple got married in 1998 and have two children together: Josh, 17, and Luke, 13.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Actor Quit After "Devastating" "Star Wars" Experience

In 1999—16 years after Return of the Jedi—a Star Wars prequel hit theaters with a new young actor leading the pack. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace starred Jake Lloyd as young Anakin Skywalker, the man who would become Darth Vader. Lloyd was 10 when the film came out, and he had beaten out around 3,000 other young actors for the life-changing part. One of those young Star Wars hopefuls was Devon Michael, a child actor who made it to the final three in the audition process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy