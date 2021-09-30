The Truth About Ellen Pompeo And Denzel Washington's Tense Relationship

"After you left, I was like, 'Eh, why do I have to stay here?'" Pompeo admitted to Dempsey on her new Tell Me podcast, according to E.T. "'Everyone's gone. I gotta go now. Sandra's gone, Patrick's gone, I gotta go, too.'" But the promise of working with the two-time Oscar winner was something she couldn't pass up. "He came probably three weeks prior so he could get caught up, because Denzel doesn't watch much TV, he'd probably never seen the show," she noted. "He did the show because his wife is a big fan... I think he saw it as a good exercise to just come in and direct something quick." But it wasn't smooth sailing. "Superstars are superstars for a reason," said Pompeo. "There's just an energy and a vibration that they give off that makes them super charismatic. Patrick has it, Obama has it, anyone that I've ever met that's, like, crazy charismatic has it. And Denzel has it in spades, for sure... But, Denzel's a movie star, right? He doesn't know sh*t about directing TV." Pompeo and Dempsey also recalled the "horrible" musical episode of Grey's Anatomy. ALSO: Isaiah Washington says Pompeo was "uncomfortable" with him as a Grey's love interest.

