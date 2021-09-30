CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UAE set for gradual recovery, but COVID-19 risks cloud outlook, IMF says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3Acm_0cCquCIt00

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is set for a gradual economic recovery, thanks in part to its strong response to the coronavirus crisis and a rebound in tourism, the International Monetary Fund said, but the risk of a pandemic resurgence clouds the outlook.

The Gulf’s second largest economy suffered a deep recession last year as curbs against the COVID-19 pandemic hurt vital sectors such as trade and tourism, while record low oil prices weighed on petroleum revenues.

The IMF estimated a contraction of 6.1% in gross domestic product in 2020, but said the recovery had begun to gain momentum.

“A gradual recovery is expected in 2021, supported by the UAE’s early and strong health response, continued supportive macroeconomic policies, and rebound in tourism and domestic activity related to the delayed Expo 2020, set to begin in October,” the IMF said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week, the UAE central bank said it expected economic growth of 2.1% this year, with non-hydrocarbon growth of 3.8%.

The IMF said non-oil GDP growth could exceed 3% this year and higher crude output would support the oil sector, while higher oil prices would lift fiscal and external balances.

“Nevertheless, uncertainty around the recovery remains globally and in the UAE, and the overall balance of risks is tilted towards the downside, with a resurgence of the pandemic the key source of risk to the outlook,” it said.

Liquidity in the UAE banking system remains strong, but banks’ assets quality has weakened and further impact of the crisis on their balance sheet may still lie ahead, the IMF said.

The Gulf state’s policy responses to the crisis are appropriate, but going forward support should be increasingly targeted to those most in need, it added.

The UAE has recently sped up the pace of reforms aimed at attracting skilled professionals and boosting trade and foreign investments. These measures should be prioritised and sequenced to ensure effectiveness and inclusive growth, the fund said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

IMF gets briefing on probe into China rankings at World Bank

The International Monetary Fund said Monday its board of directors has been briefed by attorneys from the law firm whose investigation found that current IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials pressured World Bank employees to alter data affecting the business rankings of China and other nations.The IMF said the 190-nation lending agency's board of directors met with representatives of the WilmerHale law firm as part of an on-going review of the issues raised by the firm's investigation into the World Bank's “Doing Business 2018” report.The Doing Business report evaluated a country’s tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory system...
WORLD
u.today

IMF Warns of Risks Associated with "Cryptoization"

In a blog post published on Oct. 1, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) outlined some risks that the cryptocurrency industry is posing to the financial sector. Describing the widespread adoption of digital assets as "cryptoization," Fabio Natalucci, Dimitris Drakopoulos and Evan Papageorgiou, the authors of the blog post, argue that the phenomenon would make it harder to implement both monetary and fiscal policies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Uae#Gross Domestic Product#The Uae Central Bank
Reuters

Japan to lift emergency COVID-19 curbs, but gradually

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan will lift a coronavirus state of emergency in all regions on Thursday for the first time in nearly six months, as the number of new cases and deaths falls and the strain on the medical system eases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. Daily cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UAE central bank starts gradual curb of COVID-19 stimulus measures

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank (CBUAE) said on Thursday it was starting to gradually withdraw stimulus measures introduced last year to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank launched a Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) to help banks provide temporary relief to companies...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil economic outlook murky but risks are balanced -IMF

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday Brazil’s economic performance has been better than expected “in part due to the authorities’ forceful policy response” as the economy emerges from the pandemic slowdown. The Fund expects Latin America’s largest economy to grow 5.3% in 2021,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

BOJ to keep stimulus as deflation risks, supply disruption cloud outlook

By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Wednesday as weak growth and deflation risks remain primary concerns, in contrast to major counterparts eyeing a withdrawal of crisis-mode support for their economies. The rate review comes ahead of a ruling party leadership race on Sept. 29 that may shift the administration's focus away from the current stance based on former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" reflationist policies, analysts say.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
United Arab Emirates
kdal610.com

IMF calls for coordinated action, accountability in COVID-19 battle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called for coordinated action and greater accountability to ensure that the world meets a target of vaccinating 40% of people in every country against COVID-19 by the end of 2021. India’s decision this week to resume vaccine...
WORLD
dailyhodl.com

IMF Says Rapid Growth of Bitcoin and Crypto Assets Poses Risks to Consumer Protection and Financial Integrity

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is issuing a warning to investors that this year’s crypto boom may pose risks to their financial stability. In a new blog post, the IMF says that even though the industry has grown tenfold since 2020, investors may still succumb to fraudulent crypto assets or abandoned projects as the digital asset market is still largely unregulated.
MARKETS
AFP

Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt. "Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time." Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy