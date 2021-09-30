Here's More Proof Channing Tatum Is Already Close With Zoë Kravitz's Family

Zoë Kravitz is revisiting her difficult recent moments as she channels them into her new music. The 32-year-old Big Little Lies star graced the cover of AnOther Magazine's Autumn/Winter issue, and in the story published online on Thursday, Sept. 30, she shared that her band Lolawolf is not currently active but that she and producer Jack Antonoff have been working on her upcoming solo album "for a couple of years, on and off." As for the lyrics, she explained she will be tapping into the various emotions she's experienced in that span, including the ups and downs of her relationship with ex-husband Karl Glusman. She filed for divorce in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO