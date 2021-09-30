Here's More Proof Channing Tatum Is Already Close With Zoë Kravitz's Family
We're one step closer to Magic Mike 3—because Lenny Kravitz just made his official pitch for a starring role. On Sept. 29, the singer took to Instagram to post a photo showing off his rock-hard abs, which prompted a response from Magic Mike himself—Channing Tatum. "Good god man!," the actor commented on Lenny's shirtless snap. "What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?" To which Lenny responded, "Dude, I'm just trying to get into the next Magic Mike," and hilariously added, "Any connections?" In fact, it's Lenny who has the...www.imdb.com
