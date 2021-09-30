CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Was Katy Perry's Favorite Thing About Her First Year With Daughter Daisy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe really shouldn't be surprised that at just 12 months old, Daisy Dove Bloom already has quite the discerning taste in music. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Katy Perry revealed her daughter's go-to is a 1970s classic. "Daisy's favorite song is 'Lovely Day,'" she said, the Bill Withers' hit just one of millions featured in a new collaboration that saw the five-time American Music Award winner teaming with Behr paint and Spotify to help music and interior design lovers create the color palette of their dreams. Having already designed her own 12-hue line of shades for the paint company, Perry helped...

