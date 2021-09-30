CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull Lineup Details and Prepare for the Taste of the Beaches

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, we get you ready for the 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull, fill you in on the Taste of the Beaches and give you an inside look at the Bradenton Motorsports Park. J.R. and Launa from 99.5 QYK give us all the details for the upcoming QYK Guitar Pull coming to St. Petersburg in November. They tell us when and where we can catch the show and who will be performing (:50). Next, Q105’s Roxanne Wilder is joined by Robin Miller from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. She tells us what we can expect from Taste of the Beaches and the best ways to experience this “taste tour” (2:24). Then, Sean from 98.7 The Shark gives us a peek inside the history of racing in the Tampa Bay area. He lists the upcoming races, car shows, and fun events coming to the Bradenton Motorsports Park (6:17).

