Can a trustee in a chapter7 ask for money returned ?

The two most common defenses to this type of suit, which is called a preference recovery action, are the ordinary course of business defense and the subsequent new value defense. Given that you are still owed $90,000, you may be able to assert the new value defense. It allows you to deduct the amount owed for a subsequent invoice from the payment made during the 90 day period. This, if you received $10,000 on the 80th day before bankruptcy and then shipped goods or provided services worth $10,000 after the payment, the subsequent $10,000 erases the prior payment and provides a strong defense. The ordinary course defense protects payments that were made according to the ordinary terms between your company and the debtor or ordinary industry terms. To establish what is ordinary, your usually figure out the payment pattern going back 2 years from the bankruptcy and then compare it with the payment pattern during the 90 day period. If the patterns are consistent then the ordinary course defense may apply too.