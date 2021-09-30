Claire Denis in One Shot
One Shot is a series that seeks to find an essence of cinema history in one single image of a movie. The tension of a kind of tough-loving tenderness, an explosive humanity that tends to erupt from quiet dignity and subdued ennui, the masculine industrial complex undermined by a body resisting with each breath, each movement, minute and gigantic, a wildness ever loosening the repressive grip of societal control; such is the realm of Claire Denis. In her 1994 film U.S. Go Home, a teenage Gregoire Colin puts on a record—The Animals, “Hey Gyp”—sits on the bed briefly, then hastily grabs and lights a cigarette as he starts mumbling along to lyrics about buying American cars and fancy houses and begging desperately for love, for sex. He glances casually past the fourth wall for a moment, past the camera, and the abyss of the present reality. The room.www.imdb.com
