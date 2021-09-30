CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire Denis in One Shot

 6 days ago

One Shot is a series that seeks to find an essence of cinema history in one single image of a movie. The tension of a kind of tough-loving tenderness, an explosive humanity that tends to erupt from quiet dignity and subdued ennui, the masculine industrial complex undermined by a body resisting with each breath, each movement, minute and gigantic, a wildness ever loosening the repressive grip of societal control; such is the realm of Claire Denis. In her 1994 film U.S. Go Home, a teenage Gregoire Colin puts on a record—The Animals, “Hey Gyp”—sits on the bed briefly, then hastily grabs and lights a cigarette as he starts mumbling along to lyrics about buying American cars and fancy houses and begging desperately for love, for sex. He glances casually past the fourth wall for a moment, past the camera, and the abyss of the present reality. The room.

"Manhandled" in One Shot

One Shot is a series that seeks to find an essence of cinema history in one single image of a movie. There are those who believe silent films are indecipherable to a modern audience. Yet this image from 1924’s Manhandled bridges a century capturing city living far below penthouse level. After holding her own on a rush-hour subway, shopgirl Tessie McGuire stands crushed in body and spirit. Examining the lone grape left on her stomped cloche, she wears the mix of burnout, self-recrimination, weltschmerz, and disappointment that’s crossed the mind of anyone living in NYC too long. We move into shoebox apartments of questionable legality and dubious physical stability. We put up with New York’s indifference, anger, grime, and congestion. We're overcharged and underpaid, all in hopes of catching a little bit of the city’s promised magic; sophisticated elegance, nouveau nightlife, chance encounters and singular sights. This.
Split-Screen Fatality: Gaspar Noé's "Vortex"

Gaspar Noë’s Vortex concerns an elderly couple who inhabit a well lived-in flat on the outer arrondissements of Paris; husband (Dario Argento) is writing a book on cinema and dreaming, cinema as dreaming, while the woman (Françoise Lebrun), once a psychiatrist, now struggles with dementia. In other words, Vortex is supposed to be a different sort of Noë film—tender, more accessible. Absent is Noë’s more usual archetypes of chemically altered youth and the bodily grotesque, which the filmmaker raises to the level of visual sublimity (Julia Ducournau’s Titane seems to have assumed this mantle for now). And yet Noë’s instinct for excavating the essential truth of human relations in scenes that are quite brutal to watch is very much at work. Things appear, at first, fine. The woman wakes up as we hear a morning radio show play from somewhere in the flat: a panel.
‘Lord of The Rings’ Actor Elijah Wood Claims An Orc Was Designed To Look Like Harvey Weinstein

Infamous former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein experienced what would happen if he got on Peter Jackson’s bad side.  While reflecting on his time filming Lord of the Rings, its star Elijah Wood appeared on the Armchair Podcast and told host Dax Shepard that one of the orcs in the movie was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein. The actor explained he recently brought up the subject on a podcast run by Lord of the Rings costars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd called The Friendship Onion. “They were talking to Sean Astin about his first memory of getting to New Zealand for the first time,” Wood told Shephard...
Claire Cronin – “No Forcefield”

Last month, Claire Cronin announced a new album called Bloodless. At the time, she also shared the album’s title track. Today, she’s back with another one. Cronin’s latest preview of Bloodless is called “No Forcefield.” “This song is about feeling lost and trying to read my fate in omens and dreams,” Cronin said in a statement. “It’s about a relationship where both people are depressed. It’s about being afraid of things that might not be real. In this song and in others on the record, I’m trying to communicate personal material in mythic terms. It’s not because I want to be evasive. I feel like the only way I can articulate these feelings, thoughts, and memories is through poetic images.”
Claire Denis
Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
Lily Cole, Rebecca Calder Join Cast of Lasse Hallström’s ‘Hilma’ (Exclusive)

Lily Cole (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Rebecca Calder (“I May Destroy You”), Maeve Dermody (“The Beast Must Die”) and Catherine Chalk (“Hereafter”) have joined the cast of “Hilma,” Lasse Hallström’s English-language biopic of the revolutionary Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint. As previously announced, Lena Olin (“Enemies”)...
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly spent $165,000 on a date with Taylor Swift

While their time as a couple is well and truly up, it’s been revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly spent $165,000 (US!) just to see Taylor Swift, back in 2010. Reports state that the actor spent 165k on hiring a private jet to fly Swift to London, who was his then-girlfriend, for 24 hours.
'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
