90210's AnnaLynne McCord Shares How Dominic Purcell Relationship Helped Her Heal From Trauma

Nine years ago, AnnaLynne McCord shared she was sexually assaulted. In 2012, the 34-year-old actress was hosting an event for the Somaly Mam Foundation, which is dedicated to ending human trafficking and empowering survivors. She hadn't planned on publicly discussing the assault. But as she explained in an interview for Giddy's Bare, she was unexpectedly "thrown out on stage," where she came forward. Cosmopolitan was in the audience, she said, and she shared her experience in a 2014 article for the magazine. "I was sexually assaulted when I was 19 by a 'friend' who was crashing at my home," she told Giddy's Bare. "I woke up and he was inside me, and I...