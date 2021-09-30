CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

90210's AnnaLynne McCord Shares How Dominic Purcell Relationship Helped Her Heal From Trauma

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine years ago, AnnaLynne McCord shared she was sexually assaulted. In 2012, the 34-year-old actress was hosting an event for the Somaly Mam Foundation, which is dedicated to ending human trafficking and empowering survivors. She hadn't planned on publicly discussing the assault. But as she explained in an interview for Giddy's Bare, she was unexpectedly "thrown out on stage," where she came forward. Cosmopolitan was in the audience, she said, and she shared her experience in a 2014 article for the magazine. "I was sexually assaulted when I was 19 by a 'friend' who was crashing at my home," she told Giddy's Bare. "I woke up and he was inside me, and I...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annalynne Mccord
Person
Dominic Purcell
Vibe

Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lons’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Frankie Lons died on her 61st birthday this past July and her cause of death has now been revealed. According to TMZ, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office determined Lons died due to accidental overdose from multiple drug intoxication. Lons’ son, Sam, broke the news of her tragic passing stating that the reality star overdosed at her Oakland home as her family and friends gathered to celebrate her birthday. It’s been reported that he checked in with his mother daily in an effort to help her sobriety after years of battling addiction. In January 2020, it was revealed that Lons checked herself back into...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmopolitan#The Somaly Mam Foundation#I
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears, Cher & Other Stars React To Britney’s Dad Jamie Being Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears isn’t the only one celebrating her estranged father’s suspension from her conservatorship. Stars are happily reacting to the news online. Britney Spears got one step closer to freedom after a judge suspended her estranged father, Jamie, from her conservatorship in court on September 29. The Spears patriarch, 69, will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. A court hearing has been set for November 12 that will center on the termination of the conservatorship for good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Shocking Stories Of Hollywood Stage Parents Who Exploited Their Own Kids

From the greediness of Britney Spears' dad to the chemical castration of Michael Jackson, these nine true stories of stage parents will leave you revolted. Whether fame-hungry themselves or eager to defraud their children, the worst stage mothers and celebrity parents all had something in common: exploiting their kids for their own profit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kyle Richards’ Daughter Portia, 13, Looks So Grown Up In New Photo With Maren Morris

They grow up so fast. Kyle Richards shared a photo of daughter Portia looking almost as grown up as her big sisters after a Maren Morris concert. Kyle Richards closed out the summer with the ultimate activity with her daughters: a music festival. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, shared a photo with daughters Farrah, 32, Alexia, 25, and Portia, 13, backstage with country singer Maren Morris from the 2021 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 — and her youngest Portia looked almost as grown up as her big sisters.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Yaya DaCosta talks new show ‘Our Kind of People;’ healing from trauma

“I’m very silly,” asserts actress Yaya DaCosta in an interview with the MSR to promote her new drama about Martha’s Vineyard’s Black elite, “Our Kind of People.” “Anyone who really knows me is like, ‘Why aren’t you a comedian?” she added light-heartedly. Part of the reason the public may not...
YOGA
Variety

Shannen Doherty on Working Despite Having Stage 4 Cancer: ‘I’m Just Trying to Live the Best I Can’

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Shannen Doherty meticulously documented every step of her treatment on Instagram, from shaving her head to the horrors of chemo — and eventually her remission in April 2017. The actor, best known for “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Heathers” and “Charmed,” would post multiple times each week, also peppering her feed with her workouts, dinners with friends and family and — one of Doherty’s passions — images of dogs in urgent need of adoption. “At that time, I think I needed it,” she says now about chronicling her treatment. And having been a fixture in...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy