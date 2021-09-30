CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Streaming database platform provider Materialize lands $60M

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterialize, a company developing a streaming structured query language (SQL) database platform, today announced that it raised $60 million in series C funding, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $100 million. Redpoint Ventures contributed the capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others, and cofounder and CEO Arjun Narayan says that it’ll be used to grow Materialize’s engineering team and bring its cloud service from beta to general availability.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

Google commits $1M to new Linux Foundation open source security rewards program

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Google has announced that it’s sponsoring a new open source security program hosted by the Linux Foundation. The Secure Open Source (SOS) Rewards pilot program provides financial incentives for developers working on security around critical open source projects.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Many Streaming Apps Changing Channels in Latest Provider Ranking

There’s no business like show business. Just ask the multitude of streaming apps streaming into TVs and smartphones the world over, especially since staying home became the national pastime in early 2020. Sometimes it feels like you’ve seen it all, but you haven’t. Exhibit A is this new Provider Ranking...
CELL PHONES
VentureBeat

How to get AI analytics right

Enterprises of all sizes and across virtually all markets are scrambling to augment their analytics capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI) in the hopes of gaining a competitive advantage in a challenging post-pandemic economy. Plenty of anecdotal evidence points to AI’s ability to improve analytics, but there seems to be less...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Data#Data Science#Data Visualization#Database#Sql#Redpoint Ventures#Dropbox#Venturebeat
VentureBeat

Automation is key to growing software development, execs say

Forty-six percent of software development executives see the need to up-level capacity with automation as a top concern. Tempo’s time management survey revealed that managing team capacity is a priority, and software development leaders are looking to automation to increase capacity and eliminate wasted time. Not all companies track their...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Digital supply chain provider Beacon raises $50M

Beacon, a U.K.-based digital supply chain and freight platform maker, revealed on October 4 that it has raised $50 million in a series B funding round, led by Northstar.vc. Beacon’s software is designed to optimize digital supply chains with insights and visibility. The cloud-based platform offers a freight forwarding service across all modes integrated with its end-to-end visibility platform, connecting each stage of the supply chain to deliver a record of all the information teams need. The platform connects bookings to order management, live tracking, and document management.
INDUSTRY
VentureBeat

One Identity acquires OneLogin to unify identity security for enterprises

One Identity, an identity and access management (IAM) company owned by Quest Software, has acquired rival IAM platform OneLogin. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded out of San Francisco in 2009, OneLogin markets a slew of identity products spanning single sign-on, multi-factor authentication (MFA), user provisioning, and more. The company had raised some $175 million since its inception and claimed a number of big-name customers, including Airbus.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
VentureBeat

CodeSee helps developers visualize and understand complex codebases

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. As a software company grows, so does its codebase, which may count contributions from dozens or hundreds of individual developers — some of whom no longer work at the company. Understanding the workings across a vast codebase can be challenging, particularly for developers joining a company, which is where CodeSee comes in.
SOFTWARE
AlleyWatch

Materialize Raises $60M to Make Streaming Data Accessible to Businesses Just Using SQL

SQL stands for Structured Query Language and it has been the gold standard used to communicate with databases since it was pioneered at IBM in the 1970s. Materialize, a streaming SQL database company, allows businesses to take the already known SQL commands and apply them directly to datasets in real-time, instead of querying databases. Unlocking insights straight from data results in fewer steps, making the data more valuable as there are no lags and results are provided continuously instead of a single point in time as with traditional querying. Materialize is best suited for instances when the same query is repeatedly asked as found in dashboards, reports, automation, and most application code across any setting or industry. The company’s developer community is nearing 1000 members and employee count has grown 63% in the last six months as the company prepares to move into its new headquarters at the old Slack New York offices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VentureBeat

Game Jolt raises $2.6M to expand social platform for Gen Z gamers

Game Jolt has raised $2.6 million to expand its social platform where millions of Gen Z gamers and creators share and discover content around their favorite video games. The funding round marks a big milestone for a company that has come a long way and is notable for having a female CEO and husband-and-wife leadership.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

StreamElements acquires YouTube multichannel network Paragon

StreamElements announced today they’re acquiring the YouTube multichannel network Paragon, which includes YouTubers such as SypherPK, xNestorio, and Kiingtong. Paragon is “a YouTube Network & Digital Media company” that offers a suite of services to content creators to boost their visibility and content quality. Gil Hirsch, CEO of StreamElements, said...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Apple’s no-code Trinity AI platform handles complex spatial datasets

Apple has been slowly but surely creating a name for itself in the low-code/no-code movement. This July, the Cupertino-based company announced the launch of Trinity AI, a no-code platform for complex spatial datasets. Trinity enables machine learning researchers and non-AI devs to tailor complex spatiotemporal datasets to fit deep learning models.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Salesforce and Atlassian double down on developer security with $75M Snyk investment

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Snyk, the company behind an open source security scanning platform, has extended its series F round of funding by another $75 million. The Boston-headquartered company announced a $530 million investment just a few weeks back at a whopping $8.5 billion valuation. The transaction included both primary and secondary investments, meaning that Snyk had in fact only raised around $300 million in fresh capital.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Identity decision platform Alloy adds $100M to its funding pool

Identity-decisioning platform Alloy announced today that it received $100 million in funding to boost its valuation to unicorn status, $1.35 billion. Lightspeed Venture Partners’ Justin Overdorff led the round with participation from existing investors Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures and Felicis Ventures, bringing the total amount raised to over $150 million.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

GitHub brings centralized, granular controls to enterprise user accounts

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. GitHub has formally launched Enterprise Managed Users (EMUs), a new type of user account for GitHub Enterprise Cloud (GHEC) customers that can be provisioned and managed centrally via the company’s identity provider (IdP). This represents part of...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Speedata’s chip for analytics workloads gets a $55M boost

Speedata, a semiconductor infrastructure company developing hardware accelerators for analytics and databases, today announced that it raised $55 million in a series A round led by Walden Catalyst Ventures, 83North, and Koch Disruptive Technologies, with participation from Pitango First, Viola Ventures, and individual investors. The company says that the new money will be used to fund Speedata’s go-to-market strategy for its analytics and databases unit (APU), a processor designed to speed up data-heavy workloads.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Synthetic DNA startup Catalog raises $35M to speed up computation

Catalog, a Boston, Massachusetts-based company developing what it claims is the world’s first DNA computer, today announced that it raised $35 million in a series B funding round led by Hanwha Impact Partners. The company says that it plans to use the capital to launch its chemical-based computing platform by next year, where data management and computation occur through the manipulation of synthetic DNA.
BOSTON, MA
VentureBeat

Zoom’s planned $14.7B Five9 contact center acquisition is off

Less than three months after announcing plans to acquire cloud contact center Five9 for a hefty $14.7 billion, Zoom today confirmed the deal is off. Five9, a publicly traded company, failed to gain enough shareholder support to push the deal forward. But the decision also follows growing scrutiny from U.S. authorities which were looking into Zoom’s ties with China — where the company has a major R&D hub. Founder and CEO Eric Yuan was also born in China, although he is a long-time U.S. resident and citizen. Adding fuel to the fire, U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year referred to Zoom as a “Chinese entity.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy