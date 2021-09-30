Streaming database platform provider Materialize lands $60M
Materialize, a company developing a streaming structured query language (SQL) database platform, today announced that it raised $60 million in series C funding, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $100 million. Redpoint Ventures contributed the capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others, and cofounder and CEO Arjun Narayan says that it’ll be used to grow Materialize’s engineering team and bring its cloud service from beta to general availability.venturebeat.com
