BREAKING: Booking Date Revealed for New ‘Star Wars’ Hotel in Disney World

By Lydia Storks
allears.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (aka the Star Wars hotel) is a project that many people have been anxiously awaiting since it was first announced in 2017!. Recently we’ve been seeing progress made on the construction of the hotel, including the addition of the terminal area a few months ago! Then, at the IAAPA Expo, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, Josh D’Amaro, gave us a look inside the rooms of the hotel. All these photos and updates really got us geared up to stay here, and now we know the official date for when we’ll be able to book our visit!

