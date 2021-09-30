CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OUR VIEW: Safety should be focus on toll roads

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 4 days ago

Oklahoma turnpikes serve as conduits of commerce for rural areas of the state that cannot be neglected or overlooked as lawmakers and transportation officials assess needs. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's most recent audit shows use of the state's toll roads increased more than 10.2% during the past decade. Toll transactions increased 9.12% passenger vehicles and 21.67% for commercial vehicles, and toll revenue rose 33% during that period.

www.muskogeephoenix.com

