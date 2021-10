The pace at which Virginians filed for jobless benefits jumped sharply last week, though the number of people getting continued benefits was down from a year ago. The Virginia Employment Commission reported on Thursday that it got 15,962 initial claims for benefits for the week that ended Sept. 18, based on seasonally adjusted data. That was an increase of 12,140 claimants from the previous week, breaking a nearly monthlong trend of declines in claims for benefits.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO