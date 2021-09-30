LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Set Goes on Sale Tonight

An upcoming board game is about being the best at interior decoration. Floodgate Games has announced Decorum, a new board game that involves decorating a variety of different floorplans with unique sets of furniture and decor. Each player has a set of secret goals to complete, and they have to work to compromise with other players to keep everyone happy. However, players can't just tell each other what their goals are - instead, they respond to each design choice with one of three phrases. They can say they love it, hate it, or are neutral to the decision.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO