LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Set Goes on Sale Tonight

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very successful partnership between Nintendo and LEGO continues tonight with the 71395 LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set. The 2064-piece build features a big 'ol Nintendo question mark block that opens up to reveal mini levels from the game like Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. It also includes a whopping 10 minifigures: Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, and baby penguin.

