LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Set Goes on Sale Tonight
The very successful partnership between Nintendo and LEGO continues tonight with the 71395 LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set. The 2064-piece build features a big 'ol Nintendo question mark block that opens up to reveal mini levels from the game like Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. It also includes a whopping 10 minifigures: Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, and baby penguin.comicbook.com
