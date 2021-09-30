Amazon's Prime Gaming Free Games for October Revealed
Each month, Amazon's Prime Gaming offers a group of free video games for subscribers to claim on a rotating basis, and Prime Gaming has today officially revealed the lineup that folks will be able to get their hands on once it is October 1st. More specifically, October's free games for Prime Gaming subscribers are Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3. It's a rather stacked group, honestly.comicbook.com
