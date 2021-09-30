Michael Wayne McAnarney

RALEIGH, N.C. — Michael “Mike” Wayne McAnarney, formerly of Osage City, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C., where he had lived since 1988. He was 62. He was born March 11, 1959, in Topeka, to Leonard and Bonnie McAnarney. He grew up in Osage City, and attended the Osage City school system, graduating from Osage City High School in 1977. He then attended the University of Kansas, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Land Use and a master’s in Urban Planning. He spent his career in retail real estate, with various companies as well as an independent broker.