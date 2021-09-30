CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rekor's Waycare Partners With Toyota Mobility Foundation For AI Traffic Management In Bangkok

By Anusuya Lahiri
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI technology company Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) subsidiary Waycare Technologies collaborated with the Toyota Mobility Foundation (NYSE:TM) to reduce traffic congestion and incidents in Bangkok, Thailand. The program aims to ease traffic congestion, significantly reduce traffic fatalities, decrease vehicle emissions, provide economic savings and improve quality of life. Around 20,000...

